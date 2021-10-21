KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Public Schools has released new information on how it is carrying out weekly COVID-19 pool testing at schools in the district.
Administrators say weekly pool testing helps identify outbreaks and keep more students in the classroom.
KCPS is using "a new type of COVID-19 pool testing developed by Concentric and administered by Ginkgo" in which students whose parents opt-in are tested weekly at their schools, without the need to get tested at a third-party location.
Parents can sign their children up either through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website or by calling their school nurse's office directly.
Weekly testing results are received in batches---for example, an entire class' results. If an individual's results come back as positive in a batch, the whole batch is re-tested to increase the likelihood of an accurate count of the spread of COVID among those close groups of people.
"As the pandemic continues, this testing enables schools to identify potential outbreaks early and give them the confidence needed to safely, and with precautions, open or maintain in-person learning for their students," according to a statement released by the district.
