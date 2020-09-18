KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As more and more students are learning virtually, the need for a reliable internet connection becomes more and more crucial.
So, KCTV5’s Greg Payne took a look into what Kansas City Public Schools is doing in order to keep your child strongly connected with their schools.
When the Kansas City Public Schools initially signed their deal for hotspots, they obviously weren’t expecting that learning virtually was going to be so important.
However, now that it is, they’ve invested more money for better service and the contract with T-Mobile will increase by more than $200,000.
On the current plan, they have a cap on data. The new plan will allow for unlimited data though, which means better virtual support and connectivity for metro families and staff.
It’s a step that Superintendent Mark Bedell says is precautionary
“We are trying to prevent anything major from happening,” said Bedell. “This is not a situation where, right now, kids are running out of data. We recognize that there are things that are going to pop up.”
The increase in the contract will not come at a cost to residents. School officials said they’ll be using money from their existing technology budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.