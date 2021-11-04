KCPS extends fall break by 2 days, recognizes Juneteenth

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Public Schools is adding two additional days to fall vacation, as well as recognizing Juneteenth.
During a Board of Directors workshop on Wednesday night, it was decided that students and staff will get a full week off for fall break.
Now, there will also be no school on Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23. KCPS will be closed from Nov. 22-26.
A statement from Superintendent Mark Bedell says the change was made after surveying staff. He said he hopes it will give everyone a chance to reconnect and recharge.
One note: This doesn't change the last day of school, which is still May 27, 2022.
In addition, the Board of Directors voted to recognize Juneteenth. Because the upcoming Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, employees will get Monday, June 20, 2022 as a paid holiday.
"We see this as an extension of our work around educational equity," Bedell said.
