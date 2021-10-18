KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Parents and school district leaders in Kansas City are discussing the future of KCPS at open house events throughout the week.
The plan they're discussing could include closing or consolidating some high schools.
In an Instagram live on Monday afternoon, Superintendent Mark Bedell said there isn’t a concrete plan.
Parents and guardians who logged on wanted to know about future class sizes, retaining teachers and other specifics. Bedell said there aren’t any.
“We do not have a plan sketched out around what we are going to do. We’re just taking people through the process knowing what we already know,” Bedell said. “We just don’t. I can tell you professionally I know what I believe we need to do.”
Kansas City Public Schools is no stranger to consolidation and neither is Kissha Hood. She’s been through these talks before.
Past consolidations led Hood to choose charter schools for her kids years ago. Now, her youngest is back as a high school student at KCPS and she’s full of concerns.
“The accreditation that hangs over our head. It’s a lot of things that stopped us, but then there’s a lot of things that brought me back,” Hood said. “I’m glad with Paseo, and I would like for my final child to walk that stage. So, we’ll see what’s going on.”
Some parents didn’t know changes are looming. They say the district communication needs some work.
“Phone call, email, letters home, anything. Let me know what’s going on, because I do have a full schedule,” said mother Justine Perez. “I work night shifts. I have a baby. I have a 10-year-old. It’s hard to keep up with all of this that’s going on.”
The district has cut programs at some schools, enrollment is down and students are making minor improvements toward raising state test score averages.
District leaders are hoping open houses starting this week will guide their plans.
“Ultimately the goal of this community is to tell us how far are we willing to go? If we are willing to go far enough with making the recommendations as we talk about consolidations, potential closures or co-locations, then that allows us to become more efficient,” Bedell said. “It’s also about can we offer everything we want to offer?”
Hood said she showed up to the open house tonight because she needs answers she’s not getting.
“There’s a lot of confusion. I don’t know what’s going on,” Hood said. “I don’t know the plan, how long the plan is going to take, when it will start. I have a lot of concerns and a lot of questions.”
The community meetings are as follows:
• Oct. 18: Facebook Live session from noon to 1p.m.
Open house at Phillips Elementary School 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Oct. 19: Virtual meeting via Zoom in Spanish 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Oct. 20: Open house at Central Middle School 5-7 p.m.
• Oct. 21: Virtual meeting via Zoom 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Oct. 22: Open house at Hale Cook Elementary 9-10:30 a.m.
