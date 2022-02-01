KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There will be an "old-fashioned snow day" in KCMO on Wednesday, according to Kansas City Public Schools.
The school district sent out a tweet with the announcement, saying that classes have been canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2.
They also said that students aren't expected to log into virtual learning.
"Enjoy your old-fashioned snow day, and be safe!" the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.