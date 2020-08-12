KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The lessons of painting go beyond technique.
“I'm a perfectionist when it comes to painting. It helps you grow, and you can use that in real life as well,” student Jonai Pearson said.
Pearson has spent her last two summers in a program called “Teens in Transition.”
“It gives me the chance to open my mind to creativity,” Pearson said.
It's a creative outlet, but also a way to collaborate and even sell artwork.
“They teach you how to be a leader here. They teach you how to work with people you don't know,” student Elliott Black said.
Some of those people happen to wear a badge.
“They're not disrespectful. They're always respectful,” Black said.
The program works with Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Officers as mentors and partners.
“I feel like it most definitely builds bonds with the officers,” Pearson said.
It's been a tumultuous summer in Kansas City and other cities where protests against the police lasted for weeks at the time Chief Rick Smith asked people to focus on coming together.
“We have more in common than we have different and I think people need to see that,” Chief Smith said.
Something he echoed when he stopped by to see the students' work.
A Gallup Poll this week showed that fewer than half of Americans have confidence in their local police.
“The trust that we can build in this room makes a difference,” Chief Smith said.
Here, there's a blank canvass.
“Once you build that one on one relationship, it changes the dynamics of the situation,” Chief Smith said.
For Pearson, the police have become familiar faces.
“I have a pretty good relationship with the officers,” Pearson said.
A lesson in trust.
“We're doing a lot here, you know?” Pearson said.
As well as art.
