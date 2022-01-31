KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are currently engaged in a standoff near the 1600 block of Bushman.
Police say there is a wanted person connected to an ongoing investigation who is armed inside an apartment. The area of the apartment complex is closed off and is not safe. Police say to avoid the area.
Lee's Summit police were originally led to the apartment in their investigation of a shooting on an Amtrak train earlier this month. Tips from that investigation led to a person of interest, who is currently inside the apartment and armed.
A woman was inside the apartment with the suspect, who has only been identified as an adult male. The woman was released from the apartment but the suspect remains inside.
KCPD is still on scene and will remain until the situation is resolved.
KCTV5 has a crew at the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
