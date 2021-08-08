KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting overnight at a Quik Trip has left one person dead and one person detained.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Quik Trip at 3101 Southwest Blvd. for sounds of gunshots. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult white male with apparent gunshot wounds outside in the parking lot. When EMS arrived to the scene, the man was declared deceased.
Preliminary information suggest there was an argument leading up to the shooting, according to police. They have detained one subject of interest.
If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
