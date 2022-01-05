KCPD working shooting at 41st and Prospect
KASNAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are responding to a shooting Wednesday near 41st and Prospect.

The call was heard over the scanners around 4:30 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed one person had been shot, but did not have the extent of injuries.

Police are on scene and working the incident.

KCTV5 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update the story as more information is released. 

