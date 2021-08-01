KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a shooting overnight in the 40th and Wabash area.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the scene on a sound of shots call. While officers were in route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.
Upon arriving, officers found an adult male shooting victim unresponsive at the southeast corner of 40th and Wabash. The victim later died at an area hospital.
Police are investigating the incident. Early information is that a disturbance or argument led to shots being fired and the victim being struck.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
