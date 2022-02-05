KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.
Officers were called to the area of 40th and South Benton for sound of shots around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While en route, additional calls were made reporting a victim in the street.
An adult male was found in the street unresponsive. He had apparent gunshot wounds. EMS arrived at the scene and declared him deceased.
No other victim information was released.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time and that no one is in custody.
More information will be released as crime scene investigators work the scene.
