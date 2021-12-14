KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after being shot Tuesday night in Kansas City.
Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of Agnes on a possible cardiac arrest. However, when they got to the scene, they found a teen male outside a residence. He had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced deceased.
No victim information was released. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with info on this incident is asked to call the Homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.