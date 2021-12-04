KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning.
Police say they recieved a call around 4:45 a.m. for a shooting in the 3600 block of E. 46th Terrace.
When they arrived, they found an adult male in the front yard of a residence. He was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.
EMS arrived on scene and declared the victim deceased.
One person has been detained in connection to the incident.
KCTV5 has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to update the story as more information is released.
