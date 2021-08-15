Car crash generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a vehicle and its driver after it struck a police vehicle and left the scene early Sunday morning. 

According to police, a Chrysler sedan ran a red light and struck a marked Kansas City police vehicle at the intersection of Truman and Cleveland. It then fled the scene.

The Chrysler was located abandoned down the road at Truman and Norton. The two officers inside the police vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

