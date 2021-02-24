JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- Huge smoke clouds were what Darwin Pennye, the Executive Director of the Urban Youth Academy saw last night as they were wrapping up their baseball tournament in honor of the negro leagues.
“That tournament is a college level, so nobody was threatened, and we just continue to play and just chalk it up to youthful innocence,” says Pennye.
The intersection of the Paseo and Truman, along with 17th and Manchester Trafficway and Downtown Kansas City, were sites of major car sideshows last night, that police say also included gun fire and objects being thrown at officers.
“Let’s face it we’ve all seen the videos these people are driving in a way that is so selfish that they don’t realize that they are sharing the streets with the rest of the city,” says Captain Dave Jackson of the Media Unit for KCPD.
Officers says this is an ongoing issue in the city, this time around they wrote 67 tickets, towed 18 vehicles, recovered one gun and one stolen vehicle.
KCPD says neither officers or community members were hurt in these incidents, and that they handled it a little differently this time.
“We were able to use tire deflation devices and this incident or tow the vehicles,” says Jackson.
One maneuver the steered away from was chasing the vehicles since the high-speed pursuits can cause even more danger to drivers and pedestrians.
The department along with community members, hope these new measures of enforcement will lower the number of these shows.
“Seems innocent and it seems exuberant but what are we really gaining out of it and what’s the message that we are sending,” says Pennye.
KCPD encourages community members if they have any information on the sideshows or see any new shows to contact 911 immediately.
