KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Sunday morning.
According to the KCPD, the hit-and-run happened in the 43rd Street and Main Street just after 3 a.m.
When officers arrived, they saw that a pedestrian had been hit by an unknown vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital and was listed as being in stable condition.
Now, the police are trying to identify the vehicle that hit that person.
The pictured vehicle might be a black Nissan Rogue. After hitting the victim, it kept going east on 4rd Street.
If you have any information that could help detectives find either the vehicle or the suspect, you are asked to call Detective Burgess at 816-482-8189 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.