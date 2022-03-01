KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a suspect who held three women at gunpoint while robbing a pawn shop.
The KCPD posted a video and pictures of the suspect on Facebook, saying the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Cash America Pawn at 63rd and The Paseo.
One woman tried pushing the panic button, but the suspect shoved her to the floor and threatened to shoot her.
He was wearing a "Saints & Sinners" sweatshirt, a navy coat, black pants, black Crocs, and blue latex gloves.
He is thought to be a Black man who is abut 5 feet, 8 inches tall and is in his 30s. He has an average/regular build.
If you know who this suspect is, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or visit kccrimestoppers.com.
