KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is charged after police say he opened fire on a man at Arrowhead Stadium. It happened Saturday in the parking lot of the Truman Sports Complex and led to a multiple hour long standoff.
Kansas City police say 33-year-old Joshua Newton took aim at an innocent groundskeeper who had stopped because he thought the man needed help.
Instead, police say Newton pulled two guns out from behind his back and opened fire as the Royals employee literally ran for his life. Thankfully that man was not hit by that barrage of bullets as he hid behind a porta potty.
Investigators say they drove armored vehicles right up to where Newton was standing then started a negotiation. Those negotiations lasted well over six hours before officers tased the man through a hole in the armored vehicle.
Kansas City police say they are grateful they have those vehicles and say they often help save lives.
“We’d been talking to him and trying to get him to surrender and this kind of became the best option because he was in one place and we can kind of go to him safely from within that armored vehicle and get within the range,” Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said.
Newton is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and making a terrorist threat in the first degree.
The Kansas City Royals sent a statement to KCTV5 News Monday.
“We are grateful to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and other agencies in the way they handled the situation and brought it to a peaceful conclusion.”
