KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has taken a suspect into custody following a homicide that happened early Sunday.
According to the KCPD, the fatal shooting happened at 3:40 a.m. in the area of E. Winner Road and Wallace Avenue.
When officers arrived, the found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers began lifesaving measures at the scene, but the woman was declared deceased when EMS arrived.
The KCPD says that the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. They are not looking for any other suspects in connection with this homicide.
No further information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 59th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri so far this year.
If anyone saw or heard anything that can assist the police in their investigation, they are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043. Individuals can also call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.