KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police have released official video of the arrest of a driver who busted through barricades and left officers on a chase down the Chiefs Championship Parade route.

The video shows where the car entered the restricted area near Riverfront Park, then officers deploying stop sticks as it came closer to the main parade route. A second officer tried using stop stick just before the car crosses over the highway on the north side of the downtown loop.

A patrol vehicle blocked the car from crossing the bridge and law enforcement swarmed it, but the vehicle maneuvered around the police who were trying to maintain safety as more fans were being put in harm’s way.

Radio communication among the officers indicates the concern they had for the thousands of fans lining the road for the parade as a car careened downtown. As it came closer to plan parade turn on Pershing, officers were asking about trying to box in the vehicle.

Independence police officer JT hand jumped into a vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver on the car as it was making the turn onto Pershing, stopping the vehicle between Grand and Main on a grassy curb.

“We didn’t know if it was a terrorist attack or if it was just trying to get a jump on a good seat, but we all thought that it was an evil intent and needed to be stopped,” Hand told KCTV5 News.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Addae J. Doyle of Kansas City, Kansas, faces charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $75,000.