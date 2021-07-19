KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police department has released surveillance video in hopes of getting the public's help in identifying subjects of interest in a homicide investigation.
According to the video, the incident occurred April 27, 2021 at 3600 E 29th Street. The video shows multiple people getting out of car and walking onto a property. You can see the video here.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Emery at (816) 234-5219 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
