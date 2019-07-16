190716_Missing-Person-KCPD_Brenden-Moore_story.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kansas City teen who could be in medical distress.

Authorities say that 16-year-old Brenden Moore was last seen Monday near 57th and Norfleet.

Moore is described as a white male standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Moore requires daily medication and that he has not had it recently.

Anyone with information on the location of Brenden Moore is asked to please call 911.

