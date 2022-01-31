KANSAS CITY, MO -- A person of interest in a homicide on an Amtrak train is in custody following a nearly six-hour standoff.
Police say they were able to take cover behind armored vehicles and slowly talk the man into surrendering without any injuries to anyone involved. The standoff began when Lee’s Summit detectives followed leads to a Kansas City apartment. They believed a person of interest in the homicide investigation could be inside.
Around 2:30PM Monday afternoon, officers say a woman answered the door at the apartment. They could see the man they were looking for was also inside armed with a gun. “He has come to the door several times with a firearm and has pointed that firearm at officers on a couple different occasions,” Kansas City, Mo Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said.
Crisis negotiators and tactical response officers set up a perimeter near 63rd and The Paseo. Detectives were investigating a January 14th deadly shooting that killed 30-year-old Richie T. Aaron Jr. of Independence, Mo.
Police say a suspect shot Aaron while the train was stopped at the Lee’s Summit station near 3rd and Main. The train then travelled north to Independence. Once the train stopped, the victim was treated for their injuries but did not survive.
“You have to follow every lead. Suspects have been developed. Leads have been checked and vetted,” Lee’s Summit Police Department Public Information Unit Supervisor Sgt. Chris Depue said. “This has led us to the point we are today where we have a person of interest that we are ready to take into custody.”
Police escorted several people who live in nearby apartments to safety. Some neighbors chose to shelter in place. Police say ongoing training for this type of situation helped the standoff come to end without anyone getting hurt. “The goal in these situations is peaceful resolution,” Becchina said.
Police say the man who was taken into custody could face additional charges for aggravated assault for pointing a gun at officers during the standoff.
Lee’s Summit police previously found a vehicle they believe was stolen after the homicide during an armed carjacking at a business in downtown Lee’s Summit near the train station where the shooting occurred.
