KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Just after 9:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff with an armed person inside a hotel, which has been evacuated.
According to the KCPD, the incident began around 4 p.m. At that time, officers were called to the Best Western in the area of 43rd and Main regarding a disturbance that involved a weapon.
The person who called 911 said that the victim was inside a hotel room with an armed suspect who was refusing to let the victim leave. The suspect was also threatening to harm the victim.
When officers arrived, they found the victim was able to get out of the room safely.
However, the suspect was still inside with a gun.
Officers tried to contact the suspect, but that person still refused to come out.
At this point, the KCPD is engaged in a standoff with that armed suspect. Tactical resources and negotiators are at the scene.
The police department says they have talked with several people in rooms inside the hotel and have been able to evacuate them.
Meanwhile, negotiators are working to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.