KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas City Police Department, there was no shooting at a Walmart in the city on Monday night.
Reports began circulating shortly after 7 p.m. that a shooting had occurred at a Walmart north of the river in KCMO along North Boardwalk Avenue.
In response to questions from KCTV5 News, the police department stated "no shots were fired" and that "there is no active shooter."
However, the was a disturbance inside the Walmart and one person was taken into custody.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We will share any further information we get from the police.
