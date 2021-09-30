KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old.
Police say Keron Livingston was last seen around 5 p.m. today, walking west from the 3700 block of Highland Avenue.
He left the area wearing tan shorts and no shirt or shoes. The police do note that he is a runaway.
He is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has a scar on his left calf.
He has asthma and does not have his inhaler.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911 immediate.
