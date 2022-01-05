KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing child has been found safe. Previous coverage is below.
Kansas City police are searching for a runaway teenager on Wednesday.
Jah'tae Fry was last seen around 1:42 Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Bellefontaine.
Fry, a 13-year-old Black male, was seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants with a white stripe, and carrying a red backpack. He is 6', 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Missing Person's Unit at (816) 234-5136.
