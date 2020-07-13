KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City have released an improved picture of the suspect's car in the murder of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro.

The little boy was shot and killed while he was sleeping in his family's apartment earlier on June 29.

The new image from officers appears to be of a dark to black-colored sedan.

This is a better picture of the suspect vehicle in the murder of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro than what we've previously released. Please call 816-474-TIPS (8477) if you have any information. $25,000 CASH REWARD. pic.twitter.com/Uhypiun0M3 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 13, 2020

Police say video footage released earlier in the investigation showed the vehicle pulling out of a parking lot near the location of the shooting before taking off down the road.

Taliferro’s death sparked outrage and grief in the community and even initiated a federal response by the Department of Justice to investigate the growing levels of violent crime in Kansas City.

Investigators are again asking anyone who can identify the make, model or year of the car, or anyone else with any other information on the case, to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

People can also submit tips anonymously online at KCCrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3Tips app. Information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $25,000.