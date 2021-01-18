KCPD officers say man accidentally shot himself in leg near City Hall

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police responded to a call of a shooting near 12th and Oak around 7:50 p.m. Monday near City Hall.
Once investigators arrived, they received information that a man tried to steal a backpack from another person in the area.
The victim confronted the suspect, who took off running.
Police say the man who ran away from the confrontation had a gun in his front pocket that fired while he was running.
A bullet him in the leg. He is expected to recover.
Police are investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.