KANSAS CITY, MO (KTV) – Two officers with the Kansas City Police Department will be in court Monday facing assault charges stemming from an excessive force case in an arrest of a transgender woman.

It was outside a beauty supply store on brush creek parkway in May of 2019 when officers restrained Breona Hill and a bystander caught the arrest on video.

A grand jury indicted Kansas City police officers Matthew Brummit and Charles Prichard in May 2020, and the officers now face felony third-degree assault charges.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says the issues with excessive force deal with the appearance of them slamming her face into the concrete, kneeing her in the face and ribs and forcing her arms over her head while handcuffed.

Hill was shot and killed in a separate incident in October of last year.

Brummit and Prichard pleaded not guilty and, in a statement from their attorneys, say the force they used was justified given the circumstances.

The racial equity group MORE2 says they are also fighting for justice in this case. Lora McDonald, the group’s executive director, said the outcome of this particular case is very important not only on its own but for what it could mean for other cases.

"We're interested in seeing what happens with the pre-trial on Monday, and not just this but with other cases where families haven't gotten any justice yet," McDonald told KCTV5 News.

The arrest gained more prominence after the release of the video showing the incident. Roderick Reed, the man who shot the video, was originally cited by police and convicted in municipal court, though that conviction was pardoned by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

McDonald noted that her group is grateful for Reed recording the arrest and all those working on this case.

"Speaking out against agents of government always requires courage, so we want to honor that and also honor Jean Peters Baker, the prosecutor -- did the right thing in this case thus far," she said.

KCPD police chief Rick Smith placed the officers on administrative leave until the proceedings are finished. In a statement, he said everyone wants justice and asks people to keep an open mind to let the fact-finding process go forward.