KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police officers were engaged in a standoff on Monday night in the northern part of the city.
According to the police, officers were called to the 7000 block of NW Chapel Woods Lane in the afternoon due to an ongoing property crimes investigation.
Officers were able to speak with the individuals at the house, who cooperated with officers.
However, officers later got additional information that indicated there was an additional person inside who might be armed.
Officers went back to the house, surrounded it, and called a standoff just after 7:30 p.m. Additional tactical resources and negotiators were brought to the scene.
As of 10 p.m., negotiators were still working to contact the individual inside and have him come out peacefully.
