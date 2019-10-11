KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to police, an officer had to wrestle a gun away from a suspect after the man pulled it out during a foot chase on Thursday.
The incident all began as a traffic stop in the area of 33rd and Woodland around 4:30 p.m. However, one of the people inside immediately started to run away.
The officer ran after him, following him behind a church and into the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of Highland Ave.
While in the backyard, the suspect pulled a gun out of his waistband. The officer then tackled the man and a struggle ensued for control of the gun. Witnesses said they could tell the officer was trying to get something away from the suspect.
The officer was eventually able to get the gun. It had a live round in the chamber and eight additional bullets in the attached magazine.
The suspect took off again after the officer got the gun.
The suspect lost his shirt during the struggle and, despite the fact that it was raining, a K-9 was able to find the suspect hiding behind an abandoned car in the 3200 block of Wayne Ave.
The suspect is a convicted felon and he is facing charges of felony possession of a firearm, assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest.
The officer was examined and released by paramedics at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.