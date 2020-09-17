KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD officer who was shot in the head back on July 2 near 31st and Van Brunt has returned to Kansas City after receiving treatment in another state.
According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the officer has returned to KC to continue rehabilitation at a local long-term, outpatient facility.
"We couldn’t be more grateful and humbled by the well wishes and prayers that have been answered for our department, our officer, and his family," Sgt. Jake Becchina said in a release from the KCPD.
"Our officer has showed us his amazing strength and determination by returning home with his family and loved ones near him," he said.
"He is a walking and talking and continues to get stronger each day," Becchina said. "He met today with his critical care staff for the first time since leaving Kansas City on July 23rd. To say they were amazed is an understatement! His recovery so far has truly been a miracle."
"He and his family have respectfully requested their privacy during his next phase, so that he can continue on his journey of healing," he said. They wanted to thank all of our department members, outside agencies, family, friends, community members from Kansas City and beyond, any and all people who have shared their love, thoughts, gifts and well wishes. They are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support."
According to Becchina, they said: “Without God and everyone’s support, he wouldn’t be back here today. We are forever grateful to everyone who has been a part of his journey. We can’t thank you enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.