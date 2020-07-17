KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As of Friday morning, the KCPD officer who was shot in the head early this month remains in stable condition and appears to be making progress in his recovery.

According to the police department, with physical therapy he can now stand up by using devices and with help from other people. He is also doing other therapeutic exercises.

A tracheostomy is still in place and will be for the immediate future, but he is breathing on his own.

His alertness is continuing to increase. Doctors are monitoring the progression in his neurological function and responsiveness.

As far as pain goes, he is still at a comfortable level and his vital signs are within normal ranges.

“We anticipate his care and healing to continue,” the department said. “No additional updates are planned before Tuesday.”

They added, “The medical staff continues to appreciate the kind thoughts and prayers as well; they are fully committed to ensuring the best care possible. All of the staff is very encouraged by his progress.”

