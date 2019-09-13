KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Missouri police officer has been suspended without pay after he was charged with possessing child porn.
Vincent Spilker, 29, was a patrol officer at the KCPD’s East Patrol station on Prospect Avenue.
He has now been charged with four felonies after a yearlong investigation. When the investigation began, Spilker was already in the police training academy.
It all started on August 2, 2018 when explicit photos of children were found on the social media app Tumblr. The account was shut down.
Less than a month later, on August 27, a tip from Tumblr was received at the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children.
On Jan. 17, 2019, Spilker graduated from the police academy.
A week later, on Jan. 24,2019, a subpoena was served to AT&T for an IP address connected to Spilker.
Earlier this summer, on June 17, investigators interviewed Spilker.
Now this week, on Sept. 9, Tumblr completed the search warrant.
During his interview with investigators, Spilker told police he picked the username “billy-xjean” because he liked Michael Jackson.
Investigators said Spilker admitted to reposting nude photos of minor girls.
During our conversation with police, we learned Spilker went through 12 steps before he entered the academy. His paperwork was seen by five different people: a recruiter, a sergeant, a captain, a major and the deputy chief.
Spilker’s bond was set at $75,000 and he posted bond on Friday.
His arraignment is set to happen on Sept. 24.
