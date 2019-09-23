KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An officer with the Kansas City Police Department has been suspended after investigators say the details the officer shared of an alleged shooting were not accurate.

KCPD officials are not naming the officer at this time. However, KCTV5 News has confirmed through multiple sources that the officer on leave is Officer Kelly Sapp.

Department officials initially reported that the officer was working off-duty in the area of 63rd and Blue Ridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 when the officer said he heard noises near the property line of a shopping center parking lot he was patrolling.

The officer said he was approaching on foot to investigate when he heard multiple gunshots coming from a wooded area, at which point the officer said he retreated to cover and called for assistance. He said at that point he realized he had been shot in the chest but stated the bullet did not penetrate his vest.

However, department officials said that after investigating the incident, they determined the officer’s account of the alleged shooting was not accurate.

The department is no longer investigating the case as an aggravated assault against the police officer, but officials did note that the case is still being investigated and that the officer’s suspension will last until that investigation has been completed.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News & kctv5.com for updates.