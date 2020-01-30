KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities say a Kansas City police officer shot and killed a man who reportedly had been smoking PCP after he pointed a weapon early Thursday and refused to put it down.
The man ran from a home with the gun around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Askew Avenue when officers responded. A woman told officers the man had been smoking PCP for the past several days and that she feared he may come back to the house and try to kill her, police said.
Officers tried to use non-lethal beanbag rounds in an unsuccessful effort to get him to put down the gun after finding him a couple blocks away in the 6800 block of Indiana Avenue.
During a standoff, he tried to get into a home. Police said that raised concerns about the safety of people who lived in the area.
When he pointed his gun at several officers about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, one of the officers fired, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
His name wasn't immediately released.
(1) comment
Can you do a better job of editing your headlines. I know you have limited space but this headline makes no sense. It reads that the officer was shot while smoking PCP.
