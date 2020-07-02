KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A violent day in Kansas City ended with a KCPD officer having to have surgery after a suspect shot him in the head. Now, that officer is in stable condition and in the ICU as of 10 p.m. tonight.

Another Kansas City police officer shot and killed the suspect.

For hours, police blocked off intersections near 31st and Van Brunt as they searched for more possible suspects.

Someone called police around 4:30 p.m. to report a man with a gun outside a McDonald’s.

James Boyd was across the street at a bus stop when he spotted the suspect holding a gun outside the McDonald’s.

“Yelling and screaming about this and that, saying something about, ‘I got a nine,’” he recalled. “Yelling he was Jesus and waving around a gun.”

“Next thing I know, I hear shots,” he said. “Then, police galore come flying in through here.”

The suspect ran from two police officers. They ran after him.

“The suspect turned around and fired shots at the officers, striking one Kansas City police officer,” saud Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The officer who was shot in the head has been a Kansas City Missouri police officer for two and half years. Another officer shot and killed the suspect.

“My heart goes out to the officer,” said Anthony Black, a witness. “Something has got to give. This has got to stop.”

“It shouldn’t happen, but it does,” Boyd said. “Only thing I have to say is may God be with him.”

“These officers responded with courage and valor,” Sgt. Lowe said. “You want to make sure the community knows that we are doing this for them. That is why we do this: To keep the community safe. To keep people like this from hurting somebody else.”

It’s been an emotional day for police.

Police Chief Rick Smith spoke about that, choking up at times.

“It’s very difficult to talk to the officers right now,” he said. “I guess I’d say to them that the mission hasn’t changed. That our dedication to this city and to the people in this city hasn’t changed. And, more now than ever, they’re probably needed. And, they are needed for all of us.”

Officers stood outside the Truman Medical Center ER, with many more inside. The officer’s police family consoling his biological family. The chief made the first call to his mother.

“The first words out of her mouth were, ‘I’m angry about all this violence in this city,’” said Chief Smith. “I think, I hope, I plead that everyone hears those words and we work 10 times harder than we’re working today on violence in this city.”

He’s talking not just about the violence involving police, but all the violence… The 90-plus homicides they’ve responded to this year and the 300-plus people who’ve been shot this year and survived.

“The men and women of this police department are totally committed to the safety of this city,” Chief Smith said. “If today doesn’t demonstrate that to everyone in this city, they need to take a look at what our actions are and what we’re trying to do to help other people! Other people called us. We didn’t start this. We didn’t initiate it. Other people called for our help and we responded.”

The chief didn’t give us the officer’s age, but when someone asked what officers have been saying inside the hospital, he said, “They’re asking why and saying, ‘He’s a good kid.’”

As of 9 p.m., the F.O.P. said the officer remained in surgery. He and his family are surrounded by other officers who are supporting them during this time.

"About 9:45 p.m. we were notified the officer is out of surgery, and is stable in the ICU," said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the KCPD. "His injuries are still very serious. The prayers and support have been overwhelming, we know they are helping. Thank you to everyone."

There was another officer who was shot earlier on Thursday over in the area of Hardesty and Independence. That officer was out of the hospital before 4:15 p.m. after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.