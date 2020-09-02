KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The officer that was shot in the head on July 2 is now said to be talking and walking unassisted.

The officer was shot near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday July 2. After the shooting the officer was sent for emergency surgery. He was later said to be in stable condition in the ICU that night.

On Wednesday, September 2, Kansas City police said the officer is getting stronger and continues to build his strength and mobility.

“He has been talking and walking unassisted on his own over the past week. His progress is better than normal, and he is on track to be back to Kansas City soon. He will then go to a local long-term, outpatient rehabilitation facility,” a spokesperson with the police department said.

They also added that the officer is not paralyzed, but he is facing a challenge in rehab as his injury is making it hard for his brain to control the left side of his body.

“The goal of his medical team is to get him ready to get back to work in some capacity down the road after his recovery. Doctors are pleased with his current progress overall, especially with his physical therapy,” the spokesperson continued.

The officer was asked what the community can do for him and replied, “Actions have repercussions so think twice before you react with violence and treat others the way you want to be treated.”