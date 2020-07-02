KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is saying that one of their officers has been shot in the head near 31st and Van Brunt.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. The officer is currently in emergency surgery.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspect in this shooting has died.
This is the second officer-involved shooting that has happened today.
The officer has been with the department for two and a half years.
Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said:
“It’s difficult, especially when you have somebody that put themselves in the position to keep the community safe. These officers responded with courage and valor. When circumstances like this come up, it always hits hard. The law enforcement community is a tight community we are steadfast in knowing what we do is the right thing to be doing. There will be no discouragement, but obviously during something like this you are put under a lot of pressure and stress. You want to make sure the community knows that we are doing this for them. That is why we do this; to keep the community safe. To keep people like this from hurting somebody else. Nobody straps on this uniform, puts on a vest, and says, ‘I’m going to get involved in something like this today.’ We don’t do that. We come knowing it’s a possibility. Extremely courageous acts to stop a threat.”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas quickly took to Twitter following the shooting said said:
"This has been a tough day for the women and men of @kcpolice and the people of Kansas City. Please pray for our wounded officer, all of our law enforcement community, and their families. I thank them all for their courage and sacrifice."
He then added:
"Earlier this week we failed a four-year-old and his family. Today we failed and I failed our officers and their families. We’ll grieve for some time, but tomorrow we remember our primary role in this community of keeping people safe."
