KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police officer who was shot in the head in early July has now been released from the hospital.
According to the police department, the officer was released from the hospital at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
He will continue healing at a rehabilitation facility that is out of the state. That facility focuses on brain injuries and neurological rehabilitation and recovery.
"The officer's family and the KCPD are so appreciative of TMC’s care of our officer throughout this time," the police department said.
The family is still requesting that the officer's name not be made public.
Truman Medical Center is going to hold a digital press conference at 3:30 p.m. today with the physicians who treated the officer. A KCPD representative is expected to read a statement from the officer's family at that time, as well.
No other information is available at this time.
