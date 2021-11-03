KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An off-duty KCPD officer has received an award for capturing the woman who went on a crime spree, primarily in KCK, last week.

According to the KCPD, Sgt. Bobbie King has been with the Kansas City Police Department for 11 years. Now, she has received a Chief's Coin for capturing Alyssa Leanne Arreola.

Sgt. King was working off-duty at Alta Vista High School on Oct. 17 when there was a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot.

Sgt. King investigated and found Arreola sitting in the passenger seat of a Honda CR-V.

“I knew the person that owned that vehicle and it wasn’t her,” King said. “So, I knew something was about to happen, but I didn’t know what.”

When they made contact with each other, Arreola ran to the BP gas station at 1500 Paseo Boulevard.

Sgt. King chased after her and found her in the gas station's back office. She then tried to take her into custody, but a struggle ensued.

During that struggle, Arreola bit Sgt. King's right index finger. That caused nerve damage and multiple punctures.

Ultimately, with the help of a bystander, King was able to get her into handcuffs.

“She bit my wrist first, then my finger,” King stated. “She tried to take off running again while still biting my finger, and he (the Good Samaritan) blocked the way so she couldn’t get out.”

When Sgt. King was chasing and capturing Arreola, she didn't know she was suspected of committed violent crimes earlier in the day -- including murder.

“I’m thankful no one else was injured,” King said. “I’m glad I encountered her, and no one else did.”

"We commend Sgt. King for her brave service to Kansas Citym," the KCPD said in a statement to the media. "The Chief’s Coin recognizes exemplary efforts and is a tradition continued by Chief Rick Smith when he became Chief in 2017."