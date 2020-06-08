KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - You have likely seen this photo taken on the Plaza from the weekend the Black Lives Matter protest began. It shows two Kansas City Police Officers holding a sign that says, “end police brutality.”

It’s been shared hundreds of thousands of times online and now one of the officers in the photo is sharing his thoughts. He posted on Facebook using a fake name, but KCPD has confirmed the authenticity of the post.

The officer in the photo was working the Plaza protests the weekend before last. He says a “leader” of the gathering asked him and his partner to hold the sign after having a lengthy conversation and agreeing that peaceful protests were the way to go.

He said he held the sign because he believes what happened to George Floyd was wrong and because he wanted to maintain peace in the city. But as you remember, demonstrations that night turned violent. Plaza stores were broken into and vandalized, and things were thrown at police. Officers responded with tear gas.

The officer said, “the next day, some people in the crowd had researched my name, my partner’s name. Knew all about his family, my family. Called my wife out by name. Told me the terrible things they planned to do to her and to my family.”

KCTV5 News brought the post to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’s attention. He was disgusted by the threats against the officer and his family and says violence against the police does not help in the fight to eliminate racism in our police department or community.

“There is important reconciliation we need to do. There is key and vital reconciliation we have to do in our community, but at the same time, we can do it and still respect the people who go out and protect us each day,” Mayor Lucas said.

So why does the police officer in that picture want your help? He thinks a proposed ordinance meant to stop any prosecution of protesters who were arrested in Mill Creek Park, the Plaza, or Westport from Friday May 29th to Tuesday June 2nd is all wrong. The ordinance is being heard by a special legal committee Tuesday.

This ordinance as it stands infuriates Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon.

“Getting rid of charges where police officers were injured and people tried to hurt them makes no sense,” Lemon said.

If passed, this would stop protesters from being charged for anything short of property damage.

As KCTV5 News reported, protesters and police alike were hurt during demonstrations. Officers were hit with everything from frozen water bottles, to rocks, and even severed pig heads.

“We have case after case after case where somebody was buying pallets of bricks and hiding them along the protest routes in order to use them against our police officers and go through windows,” Lemon said.

City council members on the committee that will hear the ordinance Tuesday say assault and other charges will be added to the list of exceptions, meaning those who were violent will still face charges.

“We will make sure we do what’s right,” Mayor Lucas said.

Mayor Lucas says as is, the ordinance is too broad and those who hurt police should face consequences.

“I think it is important for us to recognize as we’re talking about American policing right now that there are a lot of good folks who try to make this community better,” Mayor Lucas said.

The officer in the photo says he doesn’t regret taking the photo and he’d do it again.

Lemon says police want a lot of the same things protesters are asking for, but the ordinance won’t help anyone come together.

“The fact is we do support the movement. We do support equal treatment. But you can do that at the same time as supporting laws and supporting people that enforce those laws,” Lemon said.

KCTV5 News was told amendments to that ordinance have already been made.