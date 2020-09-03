KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting that police have been investigating since Tuesday is now a homicide.
According to police, a victim ID is not yet available.
The shooting happened on Tuesday just after 3 p.m. in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge, right in front of a laundromat.
The victim went to the fire station in the 6000 block of E. Red Bridge with multiple gunshot wounds and was then taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. However, that victim has now died.
At the crime scene, police found multiple shell casings and a pistol.
Witnesses said multiple people were fighting and then started shooting.
