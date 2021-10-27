KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department says a death investigation that started Tuesday morning has been ruled a homicide.
The KCPD provided the updated on Wednesday morning, saying that anyone with information should call detectives at 816-234-5043. Tipsters can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue regarding a body being found.
The person who called was a city employee, who was checking on illegal dumping activity and came across the person's body.
Detectives and crime scene personnel went to the scene to process for evidence and canvass for potential witnesses.
The person whose body was found has not been identified yet.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.