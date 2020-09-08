KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police in Kansas City say they are now investigating a death reported at an apartment Monday evening as a homicide.
Officers responded to the Park Gate Apartments in the 3700 block of East Meyer Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on a welfare check.
When they arrived at the scene, the officers said they found the body of a Black woman inside the apartment.
On Tuesday, investigators said the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say they have no suspects in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.
