KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police are asking for the public's help in finding a person who hasn't been seen since Monday morning.
52-year-old Quoveen Jackson was last seen Monday morning around 11:45 in the area of 59th and Swope Parkway.
Jackson is reported to be 5'5" and 258 pounds.
Police say Jackson has health issues that requires immediate attention.
If you see this person, please call 911 or the missing person's unit at (816) 234-5136.
