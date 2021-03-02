KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCPD need help finding a missing disabled man who was last seen on Sunday.
Elliott Smith was last seen on near the YMCA on 7000 Troost Ave on Sunday around 2 p.m. He was last seen wearing a green and black plaid jacket with burgundy sweatpants.
Smith has a brain injury that affects his sight and causes his speech to be slurred that can be mistaken as being intoxicated.
If you have any information or have seen Smith, contact KCPD.
