KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist has died days after being hit by a car, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police said the crash happened on July 20 at 6:18 p.m. on westbound I-435 in the area of Grandview Road.
They say a black 2008 Pontiac changed lanes into a black 1975 BMW motorcycle, which caused the motorcyclist to be ejected.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
However, he was later pronounced dead July 24 at 6:10 p.m. He has been identified as 55-year-old Darren W. Marshall from Overland Park.
The media was just informed today, July 27. No further information is available at this time.
