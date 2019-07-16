NORTHMOOR, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the Kansas City Police Department say an officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash Tuesday in the Northland.
The incident happened near the area of 51st Street and Northwest Waukomis Drive just after 12:30 p.m.
Police were initially called to the scene for a disturbance call with a naked party in the area of 50th Terrace and Waukomis. At that time, an additional call for assistance came out and the motorcycle officer was responding.
The officer was northbound on Waukomis passing traffic on the left when the driver of a Dodge Durango attempted to turn left on 51st Street. The officer's motorcycle collided with the left side of the Durango and the officer was ejected.
Witnesses reported that the officer had been using lights and the siren at the time.
The driver of the Durango remained on scene and has been cooperative with police.
The officer was transported to a local area hospital in serious condition, but officers on scene said that he was stable.
The crash is still under investigation.
